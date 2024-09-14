Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 25,371 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,371 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $24,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMD. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 294,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 41,847 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,554,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after acquiring an additional 120,123 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 765.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %
SMMD stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Russell 2500 ETF
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
