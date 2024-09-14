Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 128,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 255,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOWL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $102.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.46.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 578.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 50.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.