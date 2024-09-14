WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $4.49 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF makes up 1.3% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.59% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,722,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 137,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 103,603 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the second quarter worth $3,182,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,974,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after acquiring an additional 46,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 213.0% during the second quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 36,915 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EWX stock opened at $58.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $763.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $59.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.