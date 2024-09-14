WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 113 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

NYSEARCA IWC opened at $122.99 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a market capitalization of $903.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

