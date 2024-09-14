WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.6% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $19,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $48.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

