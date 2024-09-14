WESCAP Management Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

