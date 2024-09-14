Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 232,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 31,898 shares during the period.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBND traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Total Return ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is an increase from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

