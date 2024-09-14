WestKam Gold (CVE:WKG) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of WestKam Gold Corp. (CVE:WKG – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 100,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

WestKam Gold Stock Down 8.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

WestKam Gold Company Profile

WestKam Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and developing gold and silver properties in Western Canada. It holds a 100% undivided interest in the Will mineral claim comprising 1,142.47 hectares located in the Goldbridge mining camp in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Encore Renaissance Resources Corporation and changed its name to WestKam Gold Corp.

