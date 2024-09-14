Westover Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.3% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,452,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,472,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 190,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,788,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,064 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

