Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 2.0% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,768,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,805,000 after acquiring an additional 107,420 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,287,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,777,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,659,000 after buying an additional 152,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.50 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

