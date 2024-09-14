Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after acquiring an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

