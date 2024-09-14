Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.