Westover Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,607,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,551,000 after buying an additional 95,988 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,432,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,621,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,284,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,954,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,799,000 after acquiring an additional 61,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $230.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.34.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for High Yield
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.