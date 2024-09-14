Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,103 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in International Bancshares by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 993,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,817,000 after purchasing an additional 176,334 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 1,129,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBOC stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. International Bancshares Co. has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.85.

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $207.75 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 39.64%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

