Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 407 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,938.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EastGroup Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $179.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.20.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $187.47 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.75 and a 52-week high of $192.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.32 and a 200-day moving average of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 121.48%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.