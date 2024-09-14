Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $177.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.37 and a 200-day moving average of $171.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.