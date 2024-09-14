Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading Up 0.7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.25 and last traded at C$7.14. 4,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 9,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.06. The firm has a market cap of C$123.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.16.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

