WH Smith’s (SMWH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,469 ($19.21) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.92) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,254.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,219.03. WH Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,423 ($18.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,830.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.67.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

