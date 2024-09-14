Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ WHLRP opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.