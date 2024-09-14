WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0105 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $283,865.44 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 96.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.74 or 0.00110116 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011209 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

