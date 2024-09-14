WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Up 86.3% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $7.93 million and $252,972.37 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 86.3% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00107250 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000078 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.