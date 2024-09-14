William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,518 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of Builders FirstSource worth $145,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after buying an additional 143,041 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 512.3% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.34 and its 200 day moving average is $171.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

