William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 28,003 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Eagle Materials worth $129,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 79.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 16.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $270.68 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.03 and a 1 year high of $279.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $608.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXP. Citigroup increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

