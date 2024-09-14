William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,163,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,132 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.30% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $183,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after acquiring an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,684,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,732.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC opened at $44.79 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

