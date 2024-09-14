William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $173.18 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 10.81% of Mercury Systems worth $173,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,328,000 after acquiring an additional 53,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,208,000 after purchasing an additional 325,549 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,554,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,848,000 after buying an additional 199,600 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,329,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Mercury Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,407,000 after buying an additional 89,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 6,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $258,620.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,964.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Ballhaus sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $258,620.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,964.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,030 shares of company stock worth $863,145. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $248.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.