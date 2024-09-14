William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $205.52 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,619 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.22% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $205,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 850.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 73.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $1,898,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,375,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total value of $1,898,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,198,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFAM opened at $140.68 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.65 and a 12 month high of $141.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

