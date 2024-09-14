William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $93.02 Million Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,419,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,888 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.05% of Verra Mobility worth $93,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,466,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,144,000 after purchasing an additional 231,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,427,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,466,000 after buying an additional 351,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,816,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,298,000 after buying an additional 140,471 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,881,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,953,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,024,000 after acquiring an additional 189,492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $31.03.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm had revenue of $222.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

