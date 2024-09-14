William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $238,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock valued at $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,125.48 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1,071.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.