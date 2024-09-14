William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,618,003 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618,003 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $159,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in ExlService by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ExlService by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,541,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at $51,541,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $911,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,581. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

EXLS opened at $36.38 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

