William Blair Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 453,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $108,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares in the company, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $277.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $282.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

