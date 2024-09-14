William Blair Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE)

William Blair reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortrea from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Fortrea from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Fortrea has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortrea will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 12.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortrea by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

