Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

WIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.60.

Wipro Trading Up 3.1 %

WIT opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.86. Wipro has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wipro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 47.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 29.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

