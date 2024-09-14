WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 345,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 577,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,714. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $82.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.00.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,084,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,888,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,396,000 after acquiring an additional 62,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.