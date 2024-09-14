Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $300.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $288.15.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $250.05 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $17,367,710.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,563,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,402 shares of company stock worth $107,992,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth about $6,183,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,406,000. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Workday by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Workday by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

