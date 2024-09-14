WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

WOTSO Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24.

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

