Wrapmanager Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPTS stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

