Wrapmanager Inc. Has $6.11 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,849,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,104,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,232,000 after purchasing an additional 504,808 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $38.31 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.