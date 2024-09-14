Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases 3,487 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 59,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.6% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $49.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $198.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 7,462 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $368,697.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

