Wrapmanager Inc. Raises Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

LIN stock opened at $468.81 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $454.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $448.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

