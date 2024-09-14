Wrapmanager Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

