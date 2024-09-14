Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 167 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 54.0% in the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $491.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.90 and a 200 day moving average of $570.38. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -185.37, a PEG ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total transaction of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,009,441.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $672,828.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,507,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

