Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 48,737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,596,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,601,000 after buying an additional 1,593,703 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 616,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,553,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares during the period. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $235.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.57. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $239.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

