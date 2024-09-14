Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SAP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,987,000 after purchasing an additional 26,031 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SAP by 3.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 21.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,195,000 after buying an additional 108,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter worth $58,936,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

NYSE SAP opened at $221.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.32. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $222.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

