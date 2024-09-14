XRUN (XRUN) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.83 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for about $0.0517 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. XRUN has a market capitalization of $17.83 million and approximately $64,334.52 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XRUN has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $156.16 or 0.00261442 BTC.

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,072,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

Buying and Selling XRUN

