XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA) Short Interest Update

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 511,600 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the August 15th total of 288,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XTI Aerospace

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XTI Aerospace stock. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTI Aerospace comprises 0.1% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned 0.22% of XTI Aerospace at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Get XTI Aerospace alerts:

XTI Aerospace Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XTIA opened at $0.23 on Friday. XTI Aerospace has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

XTI Aerospace Company Profile

XTI Aerospace ( NASDAQ:XTIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. XTI Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 809.13% and a negative net margin of 982.73%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XTI Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XTI Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.