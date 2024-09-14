Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Position Lessened by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Family Capital Trust Co owned approximately 0.25% of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DEUS opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.88. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

The Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (DEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor index. The fund selects and weights securities within the Russell 1000 by five different factors. DEUS was launched on Nov 24, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

