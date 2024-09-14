Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Short Interest Down 52.2% in August

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the August 15th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Yunji Stock Performance

Shares of Yunji stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Yunji has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunji had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $14.58 million during the quarter.

About Yunji

Yunji Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.