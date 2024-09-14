ZClassic Tops One Day Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $445,883.14 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00051406 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

