Zions Bancorporation N.A. Boosts Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $76.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a 200 day moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

