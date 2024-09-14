Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. owned about 0.06% of Alphatec worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphatec by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,050,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphatec by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 702,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Alphatec by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,125,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after acquiring an additional 690,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphatec by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 670,788 shares in the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Price Performance

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $785.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 816.57% and a negative net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $145.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Alphatec’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David M. Demski purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 288,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,460.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alphatec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Alphatec Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

