Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 305.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

NYSE APTV opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

